SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Rose eyes title, No. 1

Justin Rose could claim the world No. 1 ranking after firing a six-under-par 64 on Saturday to seize a one-stroke lead entering the final round of the PGA BMW Championship. The 38-year-old Englishman nabbed six birdies over the opening nine holes and parred through the inward nine to be on 17-under-par 193 after 54 holes at the rainy Aronimink Golf Club. Xander Schauffele, who led after a second-round 64, was level with Rose until a closing bogey to finish a round of 67 to be on 194 with four-time major champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland. “A one-shot lead doesn’t really mean much and it doesn’t change my approach tomorrow [yesterday], as I just have to play better than the guys around me,” Rose said. Fourth-ranked Rose would move to world No. 1 for the first time in his career with a victory, unless either top-ranked Dustin Johnson or second-ranked Brooks Koepka, who shared 33rd after three rounds, have a two-way share of second. Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung was in a share of 44th after a third-round 71.

CRICKET

England get 40-run lead

India yesterday were dismissed for 292 in reply to England’s first-innings total of 332 all out, a deficit of 40 runs, on the third day of the fifth Test at the Oval. Ravindra Jadeja marked his return to the India side with 86 and put on 77 for the seventh wicket with Hanuma Vihari, who made 56 on Test debut. England lead the five-match series 3-1, with captain Alastair Cook playing his final Test after announcing his retirement. At press time last night, he was taking his guard after a sustained standing ovation as he made his way to the wicket for his final innings.

SOCCER

Cambodia focus on future

Japanese star Keisuke Honda, who was recently named general manager of Cambodia’s national team, yesterday said he would concentrate on building up its players for the future. Honda spoke at a news conference a day ahead of a scheduled friendly against Malaysia. It is to be the 166th-ranked Cambodia team’s first contest since he agreed last month to helm the side, when he also signed a contract to play with Australian club Melbourne Victory. “It’s going to be a very tough game, but I am sure we will do our best,” he said. The 32-year-old Honda has taken on what amounts to a part-time coaching role in Cambodia and has said he has no contract or pay for what is supposed to be a two-year stint.

ATHLETICS

Johnson reports stroke

Olympic track great Michael Johnson said he is recovering from a mini-stroke last week. The 50-year-old sprinter said on Twitter that he “rather surprisingly” was stricken with a transient ischemic attack, known as a TIA, or mini-stroke. According to the Mayo Clinic, a TIA usually lasts only a few minutes and causes no permanent damage. Johnson said that he has been “cleared of any heart issues.” He said that he was back home with family and had “already made great progress on my road to recovery.” Johnson is a four-time Olympic gold medalist. At the 1996 Atlanta Games, he became the only male athlete to win the 200m and 400m at the same Olympics. He had held world and Olympic records in those events.