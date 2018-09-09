Senegal to be first African Olympic host of Youth Games

AP, LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Senegal is set to be the first African host of any Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday.

The IOC said its executive board picked Senegal in a four-nation hosting contest for the 2022 Youth Olympic Games.

The recommendation is a formality to be approved by IOC members. They are to meet on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 ahead of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

The Senegal project is in “Dakar, the new city of Diamniadio and the coastal resort of Saly,” the IOC said.

The other bidders were Gaborone, Botswana; Abuja, Nigeria; and a four-city project in Tunisia.

“It is time for Africa. Africa is a continent of youth,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.

After Senegal officials sign a host contract in Buenos Aires, they are to begin a “co-construction phase,” the IOC said.