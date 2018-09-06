Viviani takes second Vuelta stage win; Yates stays in red

Reuters, FERMOSELLE, Spain

Italian Elia Viviani on Tuesday sprinted to a second stage victory at the Vuelta a Espana while Briton Simon Yates retained his slender, one-second lead in the general classification after stage 10.

Viviani pipped world champion Peter Sagan to the finish line by riding along the barriers after being led out by teammates Fabio Sabatini and Michael Morkov at the end of the flat 177km stage from Salamanca to Bermillo de Sayago.

It was his 17th victory this year and a 60th win for his Quick-Step Floors team.

Viviani’s compatriot Giacomo Nizzolo came in third.

Yates retained the red jersey despite sustaining a puncture toward the end of the race, coming 51st in the stage and keeping a one-second lead over home favorite Alejandro Valverde.

Italian rider Simone Petilli had to abandon the race after suffering a serious crash with about 40km to go in the stage.

He lost several teeth and was taken away in an ambulance with suspected shoulder and face injuries, the media reported.

Petilli becomes the third rider to abandon the Vuelta and the second inside 24 hours following Dan Martin’s withdrawal on Monday. Martin has returned home to be with his wife for the birth of twins.

Yesterday’s stage 11 was a 207.8km route from Mombuey to Ribeira Sacra/Luintra.