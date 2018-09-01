SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Modric voted best player

Croatia captain Luka Modric was voted the best player in Europe last season, edging former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the UEFA award. Modric helped Madrid to win a third straight Champions League title before leading his country to the World Cup final. Ronaldo was the only nominee to skip the annual awards ceremony held during the Champions League draw in Monaco. Madrid swept the overall election for best player in last season’s Champions League, after goalkeeper Keylor Navas, defender Sergio Ramos, midfielder Modric and forward Ronaldo won the individual position prizes. Returning with his trophy to his seat behind Salah, Ramos tapped the left shoulder of the Egyptian. Salah left the Champions League final in tears after the same shoulder was injured in a tackle by Ramos. Pernille Harder of Denmark and Wolfsburg won the best women’s player award.

FOOTBALL

Kaepernick trial to continue

Colin Kaepernick’s grievance against the NFL is set to go to trial after an arbitrator turned down what was effectively a request by the league for the case to be dismissed. Kaepernick filed the grievance in October last year, claiming that owners have colluded to keep him out of the league after he knelt during the national anthem. Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, teams and the NFL are forbidden from coming together to deprive a player of employment. The fact that teams with a need for a quarterback have passed up the chance to sign Kaepernick left many to believe owners are either punishing him for his stance or believe his presence would alienate fans. Eric Reid, who knelt beside Kaepernick, has also filed a grievance.

ATHLETICS

Top Kenyan official banned

The International Association of Athletics Federations on Monday handed top Kenyan official David Okeyo a life ban for corrupt practices. Okeyo, a former secretary-general and vice president of Athletics Kenya (AK), as well as a member of the federation’s council, was found guilty of diverting funds from a contract between AK and Nike to his “own personal benefit.” Okeyo in November 2015 was provisionally suspended, along with former AK president Isaiah Kiplagat and AK treasurer Joseph Kinyua. Okeyo has also been accused of extorting money from athletes in relation to anti-doping procedures.

GYMNASTICS

Nassar defender draws ire

Victims of jailed former USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar lashed out after a coach who had initially defended the jailed predator was appointed to a senior role with USA Gymnastics. Mary Lee Tracy late on Tuesday was named as elite development coordinator, which has been heavily criticized over its handling of the Nassar affair. Tracy’s appointment was greeted with disgust by victims of Nassar, who was jailed for life earlier this year after abusing more than 250 athletes. Critics pointed to Tracy’s public defense of Nassar in December 2016, when the doctor was already facing allegations of abuse by more than 50 girls and women. “My Olympians have all worked with Larry,” Tracy said at the time. “He has protected them, taken care of them, worked with me and worked with their parents. He’s been amazing.”