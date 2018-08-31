Amazon stops reviews of coverage after complaints

The Guardian

Amazon has been flooded with so many complaints about its coverage of the US Open that it has suspended reviews.

Amazon’s US$40 million five-year deal to broadcast the US Open in the UK — its first exclusive broadcast of a sports event — was meant to showcase the Silicon Valley giant’s streaming prowess and prove it can match traditional broadcasters.

However, the Internet giant has been inundated with complaints about a host of problems, including the picture and sound quality of its streaming service and an inability to record matches.

Ninety-six percent of the 650 reviews posted by subscribers to its Prime Video service gave Amazon just one or two stars.

“There is no replay option, no ability to record [and] the picture quality is very poor,” one unhappy user said. “It’s like going back in time 25 years.”

“Hopeless doesn’t describe it,” another said. “A complete embarrassment.”

Amazon said that reviewers were not being deliberately blocked from posting and rating, but that it is a glitch.

The backlash demonstrates the steep learning curve Amazon is facing as it prepares to take on exclusive UK coverage of the ATP tour and become the first streaming company to exclusively air English Premier League matches next year.

Amazon yesterday said that it had fixed the IT problem, enabling reviews to resume.