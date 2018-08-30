Asian Game: Indonesian medalists contribute winnings to quake-hit Lombok

Reuters, JAKARTA

Several Indonesian medalists at the Asian Games have offered to raise money or donate their win bonuses to the victims of a series of earthquakes on Lombok that killed more than 500 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes.

Badminton men’s singles winner Jonatan Christie said he would contribute part of his US$102,000 in winnings to the cause, the Badminton Association of Indonesia’s Web site showed.

“The bonus will partly be shared with team members who have backed me up from the beginning and even prior to the Asian Games. I also wish to save part of it for my family and for those who really need it, such as the Lombok quake victims,” Christie said.

Damage to the island from the tremors that started late last month has been estimated at US$500 million.

Local media reported that Indonesia’s gold and silver medalists in the badminton men’s doubles also offered to auction off their jerseys and rackets to raise funds.

Other medal-winning Indonesian athletes who have enjoyed success in sports such as pencak silat and karate have dedicated their victories to Lombok, showing solidarity to volleyball and track and field team members who hail from the island.

The decision was widely lauded on social media, with fans heaping praise on the medalists, particularly badminton men’s doubles champions Gideon Marcus and Kevin Sukamuljo, who are known locally as “the Minions” due to their diminutive stature.

“Really appreciate the Minions who have offered to auction their shirts and rackets for victims of the Lombok quake. God will bless you both always,” Twitter user @padmapandaa said.