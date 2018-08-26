Amy Yang takes one-stroke lead at CP Women’s Open

AFP, REGINA, Saskatchewan

Amy Yang, who is looking for her first win in 18 months, on Friday fired a seven-under 65 to seize a one-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the CP Women’s Open.

Yang rolled in nine birdies to reach 13-under 131, giving the South Korean a slim lead over the US’ Angel Yin and Canadian Brooke Henderson at the Wascana Country Club in Regina.

“My putting was really good today. I was hitting it pretty solid out there, but I gave myself a lot of good chances, and I think I made most of them out there,” said Yang, who needed just 26 putts.

Yang has four top-five finishes this year.

Henderson, 20, is the crowd favorite and is having one of her best starts ever at the national championships. She fired her second straight 66 after beginning her round on a high note by chipping in for birdie.

Yin got to watch Yang up close on Friday. They played together and took advantage of morning tee off times before the winds picked up.

Yin followed her first-round seven-under-par 65 with a five-under 67 on Friday to sit at 12-under with Henderson. Yin is looking for her first-ever LPGA Tour title.

Defending champion Park Sung-hyun was tied for fourth with three others after shooting an eight-under 64.

She made seven birdies and an eagle in her second-lowest round of the season.

“Today everything felt really good from tee to putting,” Park said. “Even though my putting wasn’t great yesterday, it was better than I anticipated. I’m pretty satisfied with my round.”

Saskatchewan native Bobbi Brandon finished in last place after shooting an 18-over 90, but she said just competing was a win for her.

This was her second appearance in the national championship following her debut two decades ago, when she also missed the cut.

The 40-year-old, who finished with a 29-over 173 total, was given an exemption to get into the tournament.

“When I was 20 I was very nervous and shy,” Brandon told the Regina Leader-Post. “It’s different to kind of just enjoy it and not be a little frightened by the surroundings.”

Taiwan’s Yani Tseng slipped to a share of 85th on a two-round three-over 144 total and Hsu Wei-ling’s second-round four-over 76 left her in a group tied for 101st, while their compatriots Min Lee and Chien Pei-yun each had a share of 112th on three-over 147 overall.

Additional reporting by staff writer