Johnson looking to add hard-court win to clay, grass titles

AFP, WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina

Steve Johnson was to try to become the first ATP player to win a title on three different surfaces this season after reaching the final of the Winston-Salem Open on Friday.

The American posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta to punch his ticket to yesterday’s hard-court final, where he was to face Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Johnson, 28, triumphed at the US Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston, Texas, in April and won the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships title on grass in Rhode Island last month.

“I thought I played really well from the ground. I played smart,” said Johnson, who is ranked 34th in the world.

He reached his third final of this year by saving six of seven break points and winning 52 percent of his second-serve points against the 2016 tournament champion.

It was to be the fourth career meeting between Johnson and Medvedev, who breezed past Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-1 in only 65 minutes.

“It’s a great feeling,” Medvedev said. “I just did what I had to do. I’m happy to go through.”

Medvedev won almost 75 percent of his service points and dominated on Daniel’s second serve, winning 63 percent of those.

The Russian was to try to win his second ATP title after capturing his maiden crown in January in Sydney.