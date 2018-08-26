Roland Garros to ban Serena’s catsuit

AFP, PARIS

Serena Williams will be banned from wearing her catsuit again at the French Open after Roland Garros chiefs described the outfit as “going too far.”

The 36-year-old American star stunned Paris this year in her body-hugging outfit, which she said was inspired by the movie Black Panther and made her feel like a “warrior princess.”

As well as describing it as “fun and functional,” Williams said that it helped her prevent a return of the blood clots that put her life in danger after giving birth last year.

However, the French Tennis Federation said that the outfit or anything similarly eye-catching would not be welcome at Roland Garros next year.

“I really believe that sometimes we have gone too far,” federation president Bernard Giudicelli told Tennis Magazine in remarks reported by French media.

“The outfit of Serena this year, for example, will no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place. Everyone wants to enjoy the showcase,” he said.

There would be “certain limits” on clothing for next year’s French Open, Giudicelli said, but added that it might be difficult to draw too hard a line.

“For 2019, it’s a little late, because the collections are already designed, but we will still ask the equipment manufacturers to communicate them to us,” he said.