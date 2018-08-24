SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Brady trying out new helmet

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is breaking in a new helmet this exhibition season, yet another sign the 41-year-old quarterback is planning to play next year. Brady’s old helmet is among the models being phased out by the NFL, because tests showed that it is not as effective at protecting against concussions. The new rules take effect next season, but Brady used a compliant helmet in last week’s pre-season game against the Philadelphia Eagles instead of the one he has had through most of his NFL career. Brady said he was still tweaking the new model to make sure the mask allows for the same comfort and peripheral vision as the one he was used to. He said he asked his teammates if he looked younger or faster in it. “They said yes, so I might keep it,” Brady said.

GOLF

Woods, Mickelson to duel

The winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is on. WarnerMedia said it has secured the rights for a pay-per-view event it is promoting as “The Match,” which is to feature 18 holes between Woods and Mickelson on Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The winner is to receive US$9 million. The pay-per-view cost is to be announced later. Woods announced that the match was on in a tweet, setting off Twitter banter with Mickelson, who only signed up for a Twitter account on Wednesday. Pay-per-view coverage would be distributed through Turner’s B/R Live, AT&T DirecTV and U-verse, as well as on other on-demand platforms, WarnerMedia said. Woods and Mickelson are to make side bets during the match on things such as longest drive or closest to the pin.

ICE HOCKEY

The Cup to visit Humboldt

The Washington Capitals’ Chandler Stephenson is today to take the Stanley Cup to Canada in the hopes of providing a lift to the Saskatchewan town of Humboldt, home to the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team. A bus crash in April killed 16 people, including 11 members of the team. Stephenson is from nearby Saskatoon. He said he knew he wanted to use his time with the Stanley Cup to take the famous trophy to Humboldt, adding that the community deserves to have a good day. Members of the Broncos organization are to be around Stephenson and the Stanley Cup for a private function before he takes the trophy to a public event in the afternoon that is to feature street hockey with a handful of NHL players.

RUGBY UNION

Cipriani escapes with fines

England flyhalf Danny Cipriani is not to face further sanction by the Rugby Football Union following an incident at a nightclub in Jersey last week that left a female police officer bruised. The union had charged Cipriani with “conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game” following his conviction for common assault and resisting arrest. He was fined ￡2,000 (US$2,582) and ordered to pay ￡250 in compensation to the officer after pleading guilty to common assault at Jersey Magistrates’ Court. He was on Monday also fined ￡2,000 and told to undertake 10 hours of community service by his club, Gloucester Rugby. A disciplinary panel on Wednesday upheld the union charges, but decided the punishment handed out to him by magistrates and the club was sufficient.