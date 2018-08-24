Marlins raally to win 9-3, break Yankees’ winning streak

AP, MIAMI

The Yankees on Wednesday night blew a two-run lead, committed three errors, struck out 11 times and lost to the last-placed Marlins.

Bring on Baltimore.

Lance Lynn gave up five runs in the sixth inning as New York’s four-game winning streak ended with a sloppy 9-3 defeat.

Trailing first-placed Boston by nine games in the American League East, the Yankees cannot afford losses to last-placed teams and manager Aaron Boone knows it.

After a day off, New York are to begin a four-game series at Baltimore, who have the worst record in baseball.

“We didn’t do a lot great down here,” Boone said. “We’ve got to get after it starting Friday. Obviously these are important. We’ve got to play better than we did tonight. We’re getting into that crunch time.”

The loss came hours after All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman went on the disabled list with left knee tendinitis.

He joined three injured regulars on the Yankees’ disabled list, and the offense looked depleted as New York split the two-game series.

The Yankees totaled 10 hits in the final 17 innings against Miami.

Giancarlo Stanton, playing in Miami for the first time since the Marlins traded him in November last year, went one for three with an RBI and finished three for nine in the series. He remained at 299 career homers.

Lynn (8-9) had a 2-0 lead in the sixth, but Miguel Rojas’ three-run homer put the Marlins ahead to stay.

“A couple of infield hits and then a home run,” Lynn said. “I made one bad pitch, and it costs you three runs.”

What made his fastball to Rojas a bad pitch?

“It went over the fence,” Lynn said.

The homer was the 10th for Rojas, who had never hit more than one in a season before this year.

Attendance at the game was 25,547, including lots of Yankees fans, many of whom had left by the time Miami’s J.T. Riddle delivered a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the eighth.

Neil Walker drove in two runs for New York with a double and a sacrifice fly, while Stanton had an RBI infield hit in the seventh.

Miami’s Trevor Richards allowed two runs in 5-1/3 innings and struck out nine. Jarlin Garcia (2-2) retired both batters he faced.

Lynn was charged with five runs for the second game in a row. He worked 5-1/3 innings.