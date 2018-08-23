SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Marin faces sentencing

The first bigwig convicted in the US in the FIFA corruption scandal that disgraced world soccer awaited sentencing yesterday. Prosecutors are seeking 10 years in prison and a US$6.6 million fine for former Brazilian Football Federation president Jose Maria Marin, who was convicted of accepting bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for contracts to broadcast major tournaments. Citing his age and frail health, prosecutors are asking that he be sentenced to 13 months in prison. Marin was one of the FIFA executives arrested in May 2015 at a luxury hotel in Zurich, Switzerland, in a raid requested by the US. Marin was imprisoned immediately after his conviction on Dec. 22 last year on six counts of racketeering, money laundering and bank fraud.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Newman blasts Muslims

Former player Sam Newman yesterday sparked controversy after lashing out at Australia’s Muslim community, saying they “share no common interest” with the rest of the nation. Newman, who cohosts the Footy Show, was reacting after two leading Muslim players embraced in a show of solidarity before a game last weekend. Richmond’s Bachar Houli and Essendon’s Adam Saad hugged in a planned silent protest during the coin toss after Australian Senator Fraser Anning used a speech in parliament to urge “a final solution” to immigration. He was widely condemned, but Newman said the Australian Football League (AFL) was playing with fire by allowing political debate in the sport. “Keep out of our minds... Let people go to the games and not be lectured on politics,” he said on his Sam, Mike and Thommo podcast. However, he also took aim at the Muslim community, saying: “70 percent of the people would agree with [Anning’s] sentiment. There are 600,000 Muslims in Australia, they share no common interest with what we’re on about. They have no common values, they preach to a different deity, they don’t generally nationalize, they colonize and this has been a huge problem in Europe and is becoming a huge problem in America. Why would the AFL think they’re being virtuous by getting those boys to shake hands? They’re being divisive.”

RANKINGS

Serena highest-paid woman

Serena Williams was the highest-paid female athlete for a third consecutive year this year, according to an annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday that was dominated by tennis players. Williams, who returned to competition in March, earned US$62,000 in winnings over the past year, but received US$18.1 million from an endorsement portfolio, Forbes said. Williams, who is to try to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles at the US Open, earned twice as much off the court as any other female athlete, Forbes said. Dane Caroline Wozniacki was second with combined earnings of US$13 million, while reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens was third with US$11.2 million. Spaniard Garbine Muguruza (US$11 million) and Russian Maria Sharapova (US$10.5 million) rounded out the top five. Indian badminton player P.V. Sindhu (US$8.5 million) and retired race car driver Danica Patrick (US$7.5 million) were the only non-tennis players to crack the top 10, filling the seventh and ninth spots respectively.