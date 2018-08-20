Coleman slips past to win 100m

Reuters, BIRMINGHAM, England

American Christian Coleman on Saturday held off fast-finishing local favorite Reece Prescod to take the Birmingham Diamond League 100m title by one thousandth of a second.

In a stacked field, Coleman blasted out of the blocks and looked clear after 60m, but Prescod unwound his long limbs to close the gap. TV replays appeared to show that the Briton had done enough, but he needed one more meter.

Coleman, feeling his way back after an injury-restricted year, won in 9.94 seconds. Prescod was given the same time — a lifetime best — but missed out by the smallest possible margin as the photo finish gave Coleman .938 to Prescod’s .939.

Dominant figure Noah Lyles of the US stumbled early on and was third in 9.98 seconds, just edging former world champion Yohan Blake (9.99).

“I felt pretty good. It was a sigh of relief because you never know what to expect when you come back from injury and I got my rhythm back and I came out with the win in a good time,” said Coleman, who won the world indoor 60m title in Birmingham earlier this year.

Prescod, who was beaten by a hundredth for gold by compatriot Zharnel Hughes in the European Championships, said: “It was tight again and I’ve just missed out again. I can’t complain though, because I’ve come away and got another PB [personal best] and on my home track.”

In the women’s 200m, it was Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Olympic champion over 400m and Commonwealth champion over 200m, who played party pooper by overhauling Dina Asher-Smith in the 200m.

Home favorite Asher-Smith, fresh from winning a hat-trick of golds at the European Championships, got her usual bullet start, but could not hold off 400m specialist Miller-Uibo, who won in 22.15. Asher-Smith took second in 22.31 seconds with Dafne Schippers third in 22.41.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands continued her great season a week after winning the 5,000m at the Europeans as she delivered a strong late surge to sweep past Gudaf Tsegay to take the 1,500m win in 4.00:60.

“I have to talk to my coach to see what’s next in my program, because I could run the 1500m at the finals or maybe the 5,000m,” Hassan said.

It was the same story in the women’s 400m hurdles, in which new European champion Lea Sprunger of Switzerland claimed a rare win over Janieve Russell in 54.86 seconds to confirm her place in the Zurich leg of the finals in her home country.