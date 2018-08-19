Curry hopes to play entire career with Golden State

Reuters

Despite once suggesting the possibility of playing in his hometown, Charlotte, North Carolina, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry said he intends to play his entire career with the Warriors.

Asked on The Bill Simmons Podcast about possibly joining the Charlotte Hornets — for whom his father, Dell Curry, starred in the 1980s and 1990s — near the end of his career, Curry sounded like he has closed the door on the idea.

“I love the Bay Area, man,” Curry said. “The only reason I go home now is if my sister’s getting married or to go play the Hornets for that one game, so I haven’t really been back much. I haven’t put my mind there.”

Curry was then asked if he intends to end his career with the Warriors, with whom he has spent nine seasons.

“For sure I do,” Curry said. “This is home. This is where I want to be, for obvious reasons.”

After LeBron James returned to Cleveland in 2014, Curry said he had “always had thoughts about playing at home, what it would be like.”

He added that he was happy in the Bay Area, but said: “Obviously, if that opportunity comes along, it’s a different discussion.”

Curry had since indicated he will remain with the Warriors long-term, including saying in 2016.

“It’s hard to see myself anywhere else,” he said.

The 30-year-old is under contract through the 2020-2021 season and is set to make about US$166.5 million over the next four years.

Dell Curry played 10 of his 16 NBA seasons with the Hornets and still ranks first in the franchise’s history with 701 games played.