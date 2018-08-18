SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TABLE TENNIS

Taiwan’s Lin wins U21

Taiwanese player Lin Yun-ju on Wednesday beat China’s Xu Haidong 3-0 to win the under-21 men’s singles title at the Asarel Bulgaria Open. Lin won the match 11-7, 12-10, 11-7, clinching the third U21 men’s singles title of his career, after winning the Hungarian Open in January and Hong Kong Open in May. The victory was an early birthday present for Lin, who celebrated his 17th birthday yesterday. He is now heading to Indonesia to compete in the Asian Games.

ASIAN GAMES

Kuwait suspension lifted

Athletes from Kuwait are to be able to compete under their own flag after the International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted the nation’s suspension, which had been in place for nearly three years. The suspension was imposed after the committee accused Kuwait’s government of interfering in Olympic sport in the country. It said that Kuwait’s government has promised “fresh elections” for sports organization boards and were also given a “clear undertaking ... not to obstruct the work” of the Kuwait Olympic Committee. The suspension can be reimposed in October if the committee’s board is not satisfied with the changes.

CRICKET

Jamshed banned for decade

The Pakistan Cricket Board yesterday banned former Test opener Nasir Jamshed for 10 years on multiple charges of spot fixing, wrapping up a 16-month investigation into a wide-ranging scandal that rocked the Pakistan Super League. Jamshed, 28, is the sixth player to be banned following the scandal that tainted the Twenty20 tournament in only its second year. “Today’s decision against Jamshed wraps up the fixing saga and the tribunal has banned him for 10 years on multiple charges,” board legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi said in footage shared on Twitter. Opener Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz and Nasir Jamshed have also been given bans of varying lengths. Jamshed would not be allowed to hold any office even after the ban expires, Rizvi added.

RUGBY

Cipriani fined for assault

A court has fined England player Danny Cipriani ￡2,000 (US$2,543) after he pleaded guilty to assault and resisting arrest following an incident at a nightclub on an island in the English Channel. He was also ordered to pay ￡250 in compensation to a female police officer who bruised her neck. Hours after his appearance in court, Cipriani released a statement expressing his remorse. “I want to start with a heartfelt apology. To my club, teammates, supporters and most importantly the police,” Cipriani said. “I would also like to put on record the words of the magistrate Sarah Fitz who publicly stated that ‘it was a minor incident’ and ‘a fine is more than sufficient.’”

SOCCER

Matias Messi sentenced

Matias Messi, brother of Lionel Messi, has been sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm. Matias Messi on Thursday received a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence, but will instead perform community service. La Capital reported that the decision was reached under a deal with prosecutors. The weapon was found late last year inside a blood-stained boat that Matias Messi crashed in the Parana River.