Madonna to open soccer academy in Malawi

AP, BLANTYRE, Malawi

The Queen of Pop is also a soccer mom, and she is getting ever more involved in the beautiful game.

Madonna has plans to open a soccer academy in Malawi, a move inspired by her adopted son, David Banda, who wishes to be a professional player and is at Portuguese club Benfica’s youth academy.

Madonna follows 12-year-old David’s progress closely, living in Lisbon and often posting photographs and videos from the sidelines.

“It is actually David’s idea that we should build a football academy,” Madonna said.

Madonna floated the idea last month, prompting an enthusiastic response from the national association.

“We are very excited with this window of opportunity that has arisen,” Malawi Football Association president Walter Nyamilandu said. “It will complement our efforts to establish football academies in the country.”

The association has already offered Madonna a piece of land next to the national soccer stadium in the capital, Lilongwe, Nyamilandu said.

David said he hopes the academy would help raise the soccer profile of his nation of birth. Malawi currently has no soccer academies.

“We will start slow and grow bigger, enter African Cups and hopefully grow as big as we can be,” David said.

It is an ambitious plan. Malawi only has one player in a European League, midfielder Tawonga Chimodzi, who plays for a second-division team in Cyprus.

Then there is David, cheered on by soccer mom Madonna.