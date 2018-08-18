Serena reveals reason for shock loss

The Guardian

Serena Williams has addressed the extenuating circumstances around her shocking collapse against Johanna Konta at a tournament in San Jose earlier this month, saying her focus was compromised upon hearing that the man convicted of killing her half-sister, Yetunde Price, had been released from prison only minutes before she took the court.

Williams suffered the heaviest loss of her career in a 6-1, 6-0 defeat to the British No. 1, marking the first time she has ever lost a match without winning at least two games.

However, in an interview with Time magazine published on Thursday, Williams said she learned that her sister’s killer had been released from prison while scrolling through Instagram about 10 minutes before she walked on court.

“I couldn’t shake it out of my mind,” Williams said of the release of Robert Maxfield, a former Southside Crips member who was freed on parole three years early due to good behavior. “It was hard, because all I think about is her [three children] ... and what they meant to me. And how much I love them.”

“No matter what, my sister is not coming back for good behavior,” she added.

Speculation over the stunning scoreline began almost immediately after Konta finished off Williams in just 53 minutes, with player Rennae Stubbs among the first to cite Maxfield’s release as a potential factor.

“Her sisters killer is released from prison which would have been an OVERWHELMINGLY difficult thing to digest, she played a world class opponent who played as good as we know shes capable of. She battled & will be back,” Stubbs said on Twitter.

Williams did not mention Maxfield in her post-match press availability, although she did mention her focus was compromised.

Price, who worked as personal assistant to Serena and Venus Williams, was 31 when she died in a 2003 drive-by shooting not far from where they grew up in the Compton district of Los Angeles.