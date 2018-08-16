Chinese soccer fans cry foul over body’s severe fines, bans

AFP, SHANGHAI

Players and coaches traipse before the Chinese Football Association (CFA) like naughty schoolchildren to plead their innocence, then await their fate. It is rarely good news.

With global interest in Chinese soccer growing, the association has been busy dishing out bans, fines or warnings for on and off-field misdemeanors that would go unpunished or receive a mere slap on the wrist in most countries.

Kicking a water bottle in anger? That will cost you 15,000 yuan (US$2,170) and a three-game ban. Wearing jewelry while playing for China? Barred from the team for a year. Criticizing a referee? A 20,000 yuan fine and a two-match stadium ban.

Attempting to guess the harsh extent of the association’s weekly punishments has become something of a sport itself among fans who vent their exasperation online.

The regular “punishment notices” are jokingly referred to by some supporters as the “routine CFA Xiaoping calligraphy exhibition” — CFA disciplinary committee director Wang Xiaoping signs each notice.

Official scrutiny of the sport has grown over the past few years after Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed ambitions of Chinese soccer someday rivaling the world’s best.

After clubs took that cue too far and went on a massive spending spree for foreign players, authorities last year imposed caps on transfers to prevent “irrational” expenditure.

The rash of punishments have shown a “lack of consistency and transparency about the rules,” Chinese soccer expert Ji Zhe said.

“The severity of the bans is perhaps also another way for the CFA and the CSL [Chinese Super League] to exert control and practice an old Chinese saying: ‘Kill the chicken to scare the monkey,’” said Zhe, director at sports marketing firm Red Lantern, which specializes in China.

Expensive foreign coaches and players — whose presence in the country has put the CSL on the soccer map — have not escaped censure.

Shanghai SIPG’s Oscar, who at 60 million euros (US$67.9 million at the current exchange rate) was the most expensive player in Asian soccer when he arrived last year, was banned for eight matches last season for kicking the ball at an opponent, triggering an all-out brawl.

Teammate Hulk wore a T-shirt in support of his fellow Brazilian — cue a two-match ban.

Then-SIPG coach Andre Villas-Boas was also hit with a two-game ban for defending Oscar on Instagram, saying: “355 career games; 5 years in the English Premier League; 47 appearances for Brazil; 70 goals. ZERO RED CARDS!!! 8 games suspended.”

Villas-Boas, hardly the bad boy of the English Premier League while in charge at Chelsea and then Tottenham Hotspur, was also later banned for eight games after he criticized a referee.

The Portuguese spent only one season in China before leaving in November last year. There have been suggestions that the bans were a major reason for him quitting.

The association’s disciplinary organs were in the spotlight again last week when they banned Changchun Yatai midfielder Zhang Li for six games after he “interfered with the normal order of the game, causing chaos and adverse social impact.”

Zhang has been accused of using a racial slur against Shanghai Shenhua’s Senegalese striker Demba Ba, but the punishment notice made no mention of that.

Zhang has strenuously denied using a racist word and has threatened to sue, prompting many to ask: If racism was not mentioned, why the long ban?