Asher-Smith bags 4x100 European win

AP, BERLIN

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday powered to her third gold medal at the European Championships.

Asher-Smith, who had already won the women’s 100m and defended her 200m title, led Britain to gold in the 4x100m relay. She overtook her Dutch and German rivals on the final straight as Britain won in a world-leading 41.88 seconds.

“I’m glad I was the last one to run. It was easy,” the 22-year-old Asher-Smith said.

Britain also claimed gold in the men’s 4x100m, ahead of Turkey in second and the Netherlands.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis won a thrilling pole vault competition. The 18-year-old was the star, soaring to an under-20 world record of 6.05m. He set it at 5.95m before breaking it twice, and extended his own personal best by 12cm.

“I just knew I need to go higher to solve it,” Duplantis said.

CYCLING

Italian Matteo Trentin on Sunday sprinted to victory in the European Championships road race after world champion and favorite Peter Sagan pulled out on a difficult afternoon around the rain-soaked streets of Glasgow city center.

Trentin took gold in a four-man dash for the line, outpacing Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel, who took silver, and Belgian bronze medal winner Wout van Aert after five hours, 50 minutes over 230.4km in the trying conditions.

“After everything I went through during the first half of the season, really amazing,” Trentin said.

DIVING

Russia on Sunday — the final day of the European Championships — soared to the top of the diving medals table with their 10m platform champion Aleksandr Bondar, saving the best for last.

The 24-year-old, Ukrainian-born athlete produced a superb performance from the high board, delivering two 90-plus-point dives and one outstanding effort of 104.40 — featuring three perfect 10s.

“You can always do better and there is room to grow,” Bondar said.

GYMNASTICS

Triple gold medalist Artur Dalaloyan proved the standout gymnast at the men’s European Championships, adding two individual apparatus triumphs on Sunday, only 24 hours after leading Russia to the team title.

Dalaloyan, the 22-year-old European all-around silver medalist last year, took gold in both the vault and the parallel bars, as well as bronze in the floor exercises at the SSE Hydro Arena.

“My favorite medal was the team medal, because everybody in Russian gymnastics worked toward it,” Dalaloyan said.

Additional reporting by Reuters