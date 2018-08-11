SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

OLYMPICS

UN blocks N Korea shipment

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said he is disappointed the UN would not allow sports equipment to be sent to North Korea. The committee’s request was rejected by the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee. “This makes it more difficult for the IOC to accomplish its mission to bring athletes from all over the world together to promote understanding and friendship regardless of political background or any other differences,” Bach said.

FOOTBALL

Moss receives hate mail

Newly inducted Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said that hundreds of pieces of hate mail greeted him this week upon his return from Canton, Ohio. Moss wore a tie listing the names of a dozen black men and women killed by police and was congratulated by dozens of NFL and NBA players for the statement. However, Moss told the Undefeated Web site that “150 to 200 messages” equating to hate mail also found its way to him. “The black community praised me and thanked me for shedding light on African-Americans dying,” Moss told the Web site. “Then on the flip side, you’ve got sites where people are slamming me, saying: ‘Hey, [racial epithet], stay in your place.’ All of this hate mail I’m getting for wearing a tie and talking about the truth, but I can handle it because I’ve been dealing with racism my whole life.” Moss said he decided in February to make the statement on stage during his induction ceremony speech. The point, said Moss, was to attempt to unite, not divide. “We’ve got to admit to the problem. Everybody,” Moss said. “What if black police officers around the country were going up in these white neighborhoods with rich white kids and started killing them? What would people say about that? “A lot of people just don’t want to really talk about what’s going on.”

GOLF

Stephen Curry shoots 71

Stephen Curry on Thursday trailed the leaders by eight strokes after shooting a one-over-par 71 in the opening round of the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic. The Golden State Warriors star, who is making his second consecutive appearance in the tournament, was tied for 106th place in the 154-player field. Last year, Curry shot 74-74 to tie for 148th and miss the cut by 11 shots. “It took me six holes last year to get my first one [birdie] and it took me 12 holes this year,” said Curry, who had three birdies on his final seven holes. “I had to wait a little bit. It was a nice relief to see a putt go in.”

SCOTTISH GAMES

Heatwave prevents harvest

A traditional Highland Games event has fallen victim to Britain’s summer heatwave. Organizers of the Invercharron Highland Games on Thursday said the “exceptionally dry weather” has slowed the growth of hay, so the farmer who lends his field for the event would not be able to harvest his crop before the Games are to be held on Sept. 15. Invercharron is traditionally the last event in Scotland’s summer Highland Games season. The Invercharron Games, which include competitions in piping, dancing, caber tossing and tug-of-war, were first held in 1888 and were revived in 1981. Britain’s Meteorological Office says last month’s weather was the third-warmest for that month since monthly records began in 1910.