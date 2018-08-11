Transfer flurry for every team except Tottenham Hotspur

AP, LONDON

Fulham signaled their determination to stay in the English Premier League by becoming the first promoted team to spend more than ￡100 million (US$127.68 million) in the summer transfer window.

In an abbreviated trading period when English top-flight clubs collectively spent more than ￡1.2 billion, there was one anomaly by the close of business on Thursday: For the first time since the summer transfer window was introduced 15 years ago, one team spent nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.

The only addition to the north London club is a new stadium and even that will not be ready for the first month at least.

“It’s not about adding because it’s fashionable to sign players,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Pochettino decided keeping players was the priority after a third successive top-three finish. Harry Kane committed his future to Tottenham before heading to the World Cup and finishing as the top-scorer as England reached the semi-finals.

Tottenham provided the most players to the World Cup semi-finalists, but strong performances in Russia were not a necessity when it came to Premier League clubs deciding whether to spend the fruits of soccer’s biggest television contracts.

Last season’s top two teams spent nothing on Thursday.

Manchester City had already signed winger Riyad Mahrez for a club-record ￡60 million, while Manchester United signed midfielder Fred, defender Diogo Dalot and goalkeeper Lee Grant last month, but manager Jose Mourinho was left frustrated in his efforts to further strengthen.

Preparing for their first Premier League campaign in four years, Fulham added five players, including midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa from Marseille, goalkeeper Sergio Rico from Sevilla and forward Luciano Vietto on loan from Atletico Madrid.