Chelsea set new record for Kepa as window shuts

AFP, LONDON

Chelsea on Wednesday shattered the world-record fee for a goalkeeper with an 80 million euro (US$92.7 million) swoop for Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga as the Premier League transfer window prepared to slam shut.

While the rest of Europe’s leading leagues do not close the window until later this month, England’s top-flight clubs had until 4pm yesterday to wrap up their business.

That set the stage for a dramatic day of wheeling and dealing across the country, with Chelsea getting the ball rolling on Wednesday night.

In a 90-minute spell, Chelsea agreed to sell Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid for about 35 million euros.

Chelsea said in a statement that subject to the completion of the Courtois deal, Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic would join the Blues from Real on a season-long loan.

It was then announced that 23-year-old Kepa had penned a seven-year contract with Chelsea, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in history at 80 million euros.

Courtois, who had less than a year left on his Chelsea contract, wanted to move to Spain for personal reasons.

The Belgium star, who spent three seasons at Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2014, wanted to move closer to his two children in the Spanish capital and had stayed away from training with Chelsea this week in a bid to force the transfer.

The fee for Kepa, who came close to joining Real Madrid in January, surpassed the ￡67 million (US$86.4 million) Liverpool splashed out for AS Roma’s Alisson last month.

Liverpool had been the biggest spenders, with boss Juergen Klopp bringing in ￡160 million of new recruits, but total spending by Premier League clubs is unlikely to smash the ￡1.4 billion record set last year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is hoping for a busy end to the window after repeatedly complaining about the lack of depth in his squad.

Mourinho has reportedly clashed with United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward following a series of failed attempts to land a top-class centerback, with Leicester City and England star Harry Maguire believed to be top of his wanted list.

However, the Foxes are not keen to sell Maguire, especially on the cheap, so United might have to look elsewhere if they want a new face in their defense in time for today’s Premier League opener, ironically against Leicester at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has been eyeing a move away from the north London club and could be a target for United, who appear to have missed out on Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng.

United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with a blockbuster switch to Barcelona after the FIFA World Cup winner reportedly grew frustrated with perceived criticism from Mourinho.

However, United reportedly have no intention of allowing the former Juventus star to leave Old Trafford in the current window.

Time is running out for Tottenham to make their first major signing since the end of last season as they struggle to agree on a price for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

The Championship club have held firm for a reported fee in excess of ￡30 million.