Taiwan wins two Pony League baseball world series

Staff writer, with CNA

Two Taiwanese teams have achieved their goals in this year’s Pony League Baseball World Series, with one becoming champion of the under-18 Palomino tournament in Laredo, Texas, and the other the victor of the under-12 Bronco tournament in Los Alamitos, California.

In Los Alamitos on Monday, a team comprised of 11 to 12-year-old players from Kaohsiung’s Jhong-Jheng Elementary School overpowered contenders from Mexico City 15-0 in just five innings.

Starting pitcher Sung Po-han and his relief, Hsu Hsiang-chun, suppressed the Mexican batting to become the key players in their team’s victory.

It is the second Bronco League World Series that Taiwan has won since 2016, when a team also made up of players from Jhong-Jheng Elementary School, beat Puerto Rico 4-0 to win the title.

In Laredo, 17 to 18-year-old players from Taoyuan defeated Los Angeles 2-0 to grab the championship of the Pony Palomino League World Series.

It is the fourth Palomino championship for Taiwan since 2006.