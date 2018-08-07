Two-stroke lead in Women’s British Open makes Hall fourth Englishwoman to win

Reuters, LYTHAM, England

Georgia Hall on Sunday became the fourth Englishwoman major champion when she carded a closing five-under-par 67 to clinch victory at the Women’s British Open in Lancashire, England.

She stamped her authority with three birdies in a four-hole stretch to beat Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum by two strokes at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Cheered on by a large gallery, Hall finished at 17-under 271, becoming the second English player to win the championship after Karen Stupples in 2004.

“I told myself just to stay calm the whole way and not think about anything. I thought I’d cry,” the 22-year-old Hall said.

Hall joined Laura Davies (four), Alison Nicholas and Stupples as women’s major winners from England.

She became the first English player of either sex to win a major at Royal Lytham since Tony Jacklin won the 1969 British Open.

The final round quickly turned into a head-to-head duel between Hall and overnight lead Phatlum, after South Korean Ryu So-yeon triple-bogeyed the third hole.

Hall tied for the lead with a 10-foot birdie at the 13th hole, before she and Phatlum both birdied the par-five 15th to remain locked together.

Hall added another birdie at the par-four 16th to take sole possession of the lead, before going three shots ahead when Phatlum double-bogeyed the 17th after driving into a fairway bunker.

The large lead allowed Hall to enjoy the rousing reception that she received on her victory march up to the final hole, where a three-putt bogey was academic.

Phatlum hit a series of loose drives down the stretch, but a 70 earned her second place on 15 under, with Ryu (70) another two shots back in third.

BRIDGESTONE

Reuters, AKRON, Ohio

A week before defending his PGA Championship title, Justin Thomas on Sunday demonstrated that his game is in excellent shape as he blew away the field for a four-stroke victory at the World Golf Championships (WGC) Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio.

Thomas started the final round with a three-shot cushion and was never seriously challenged. His one-under-par 69 more than enough to clinch his ninth PGA Tour title — his first in a WGC event.

He finished at 15-under 265 at Firestone, while fellow American Kyle Stanley carded 68 for second place on 11 under.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson shot 64 and for third on 10-under par.

Thomas, 25, held steady on a day when the players who started closest to the lead all fell apart.

The championship moves to Memphis next year, ending a long run at Firestone.

“I’m glad I finally played well around here, just in time for it to leave,” Thomas said.