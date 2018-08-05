SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Taiwan wins to forfeit

Asia-Pacific Zone champions Taiwan on Friday grabbed their first victory at the Bronco World Series, after the Dominican Republic, champions of the Caribbean Zone, forfeited by failing to show up for the game. With the victory, the team from Kaohsiung took the first step in defending their 2016 Bronco title. Although the Dominican Republic did not show up, the Taiwanese players, all 11 and 12 years old, still took fielding drills and posed with fans for photographs before leaving the field. Taiwan head coach Yen Meng-chan said that although his players might not be as tall or strong as US players, he always tells them they can beat anyone. Yen, who was also head coach in 2016, added that the team has some good pitchers this year, who have been training since they were in fourth grade. Taiwan yesterday was to play North Zone champion Chicago at the Los Alamitos Youth Baseball complex.

SOFTBALL

US thrashes Taiwan 7-0

Alison Aguilar and Delaney Spaulding yesterday drove in three runs each as the US beat Taiwan 7-0 to improve to 2-0 in Group A at the Women’s Softball World Championship, a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Aguilar hit a bases-loaded double in a five-run second inning, when Spaulding doubled in a pair of runs. Spaulding completed the scoring with a two-run homer in the fourth and the game was called after five innings on the tournament’s mercy rule. The winner of the tournament is to be awarded an Olympic berth. Also in Group A, Puerto Rico beat South Africa 9-0. In Group B games, Australia edged Italy 3-2 and China shut out Britain 1-0. Japan, who beat the US to win the gold medal in Beijing, thrashed Botswana 20-0 in three innings on Friday to improve to 2-0 in Group B.

E-SPORTS

FIFA incumbent loses

England’s reigning FIFA eWorld Cup champion Spencer “Gorilla” Ealing on Friday failed to make the final four after losing to Malta’s Kurt “Kurt0411” Fenech. Yesterday’s Xbox One semi-final was to see Fenech take on Saudi Arabia’s Group B winner Mosaad “Msdossary” Aldossary. Manchester City’s Danish gamer Marcus “Marcuzo” Joergensen was to play Belgian Stefano “StefanoPinna” Pinna in the PlayStation 4 semi. The winner of the cross-console grand final at London’s 02 Arena is to take home US$250,000, an invitation to the Best FIFA Football awards next month and a gleaming trophy. “I’m expecting everything when I get back; red carpet, I can even run for president,” Fenech joked. None of the nations represented in the eWorld Cup semi-finals have ever won the real World Cup, although Belgium finished third in Russia last month.

BASKETBALL

Trump lashes back at James

US President Donald Trump sniped back at LeBron James on Friday, days after the player and philanthropist accused him of fueling racial divides. “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, [CNN presenter] Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do,” Trump said on Twitter. In an interview with CNN that aired on Friday, James said: “He’s kind of used sport to ... divide us and that’s something I can’t relate to, because I know that sport was the first time I ever was around someone white. You know?” James also told CNN that he would “never sit across” from Trump, whom he accuses of emboldening racists. “I think [racism’s] always been there, but I think the president in charge now has given people — they don’t care now, they throw it to your face,” he said.