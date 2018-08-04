Taiwan’s Lu tied for third after opener in Lancashire

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

Teresa Lu of Taiwan was tied for third place after the first round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open on Thursday after carding a five-under-par 67.

The 30-year-old world No. 43 shot eight birdies and three bogeys at the LPGA tournament at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England.

The competition that carries a purse of US$3.25 million is to end tomorrow.

Lu trailed Australian Minjee Lee, who led with a seven-under 65, and Mamiko Higa of Japan in second with a six-under 66.

Lee was the front-runner after carding one eagle, six birdies and a bogey.

The three other Taiwanese in the competition were Phoebe Yao, who was tied for 28th with a score of one-under 71; Hsu Wei-ling, who was tied for 73rd with a one-over 73; and Yani Tseng, a former world No. 1, who was tied for 102nd with a three-over 75.

Defending champion Kim In-kyung of South Korea was tied in 20th with a two-under 70 after carding four birdies and two bogeys.

Lee sank a 25-foot eagle at the par-five 15th and followed up with a birdie from a similar distance at the next on a day of low scoring.

“I holed quite a lot of putts from far away,” Lee said.

The 22-year-old from Perth has four LPGA titles and is coming off second place at the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday.

A win would make her only the third Australian woman to claim a major championship, after Karrie Webb (seven) and Jan Stephenson (three).

Higa, fourth on this year’s Japan LPGA money list, would join an even more exclusive club.

Only one Japanese player has captured a major: Chako Higuchi at the 1977 Women’s PGA Championship.