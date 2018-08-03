SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Paire fined for meltdown

France’s Benoit Paire on Wednesday was fined US$16,500 by the ATP Tour after a meltdown at the end of his first-round match at the Citi Open. Paire on Tuesday lost to Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Down 4-2 in the final set, the Frenchman netted an overhead smash to surrender a break and a 5-2 edge. He smashed his racket on the ground four times and kicked it in frustration. Baghdatis tried to calm Paire, but he hurled two more rackets onto the court, where a ball person collected them. After a weak effort on the final point of the match, he congratulated Baghdatis, then walked off to a chorus of boos, blowing the crowd kisses. The fine, more than double the prize money Paire made for his appearance, was issued for an audible obscenity, unsporting conduct and a lack of giving best effort.

OLYMPICS

Italy floats 2026 bid

The Italian National Olympic Committee on Wednesday voted to submit a joint bid formed by Milan, Turin and the Alpine resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo to host the 2026 Winter Olympics. The group’s executive committee unanimously backed the bid, which it said would be an “innovative project” that would that give “the greatest chances of success of the candidature for the whole of Italy,” it said in a statement. However, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has already said that, while his city is willing to host events, it does not want any governance role in organizing the Games.

SOCCER

Peru soccer head under fire

Peruvian Football Federation president Edwin Oviedo is under growing pressure to resign as he faces accusations that he gave World Cup tickets to a judge who helped exclude him from a murder probe. Peru’s prime minister, lawmakers and scores of Peruvians have called for Oviedo to step down until he can clear his name. Oviedo has denied the accusations. Federation sports director Juan Carlos Oblitas on Wednesday said that the scandal could derail Peru’s bid to persuade widely respected coach Ricardo Gareca from signing a new four-year contract. Oblitas fell short of calling for Oviedo to resign, but he told journalists he felt “disgust, like all of you,” with wiretapped telephone conversations published by local media in which Supreme Court Judge Cesar Hinostroza appears to be arranging to get World Cup tickets from Oviedo. Hinostroza was one of five judges who ruled in favor of excluding Oviedo from a murder probe in 2016. Public prosecutors suspected Oviedo of leading a criminal gang that killed workers of his former sugar company.

SOCCER

Nasri’s doping ban extended

Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri’s doping ban was increased to 18 months following an appeal against the original six-month sanction, UEFA said. The Frenchman was handed the original suspension in February after UEFA found the 31-year-old “guilty of using a prohibited method.” The former France international’s lawyer had said that Nasri was sanctioned for receiving an intravenous drip treatment at a clinic in Los Angeles in 2016, when he was on loan at Sevilla from City. “The player Samir Nasri is allowed to return to training with any football club starting from 1 November 2018,” UEFA said on its Web site.