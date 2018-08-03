Four tied for lead after first round of Fiji International

AP, SIGATOKA, Fiji

New Zealander Ben Campbell and Australians Nick Cullen, Andrew Dodt and Jarryd Felton yesterday carded five-under-par 67s to share a two-shot lead after the first round of the Fiji International.

Campbell used local knowledge to master windy conditions in the afternoon, firing seven birdies to claim his share of the lead.

Only five of 18 players who signed for under-par opening rounds played in the afternoon.

“It’s good knowing the course really well,” Campbell said. “It’s my caddie’s first time around here, but I kind of explained it and just told him how it was going to play.”

Campbell won his maiden professional title in the New Zealand PGA Championship and has made the cut in all eight of his events since.

Cullen, Dodt and Felton took advantage of calmer conditions in the morning, collectively posting two eagles and just two bogeys.

“I’ve always said I’m a good wind player, [but] you’ve still got to do it,” Dodt said. “The last six months haven’t been that great, so today was a step in the right direction.”

Cullen divides his time between the European Tour and the second-tier tour in the US.

“If there’s no wind, anything under par is probably normal, but anything under par today is a really good score,” Felton said.

Taiwan’s Hung Chien-yao took a share of 19th place after shooting par, while Lu Wei-chih shot two-over to tie for 49th and Chan Shih-chang carded four-over to settle in 78th.