Jackson racks up 100th win as A’s rout Blue Jays

AP, OAKLAND, California

Edwin Jackson’s wife and children had been traveling the country to make sure they did not miss this milestone moment.

Complete with an extra-large bottle of champagne that wife Erika had ready for the celebration of his 100th victory, too.

He accomplished it with his 13th major league team, at last.

Jackson on Monday pitched scoreless ball into the sixth for the special win as the Oakland Athletics rediscovered their offense to thump the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1.

“To look back where I’ve come from, to imagine having 100 wins, it’s definitely something that I never envisioned, I never pictured, but I’ve been blessed with a crazy, successful career,” Jackson said. “To be able to do it with these guys in the fashion they did it tonight makes it even more special.”

Afterward, six-year-old son Exavier held the souvenir ball and posed for photographs with his elated father and the boy said he would “put it in my room.”

Jonathan Lucroy drove in three as the A’s used their signature power to clear the fences and get back on track after being swept in a three-game weekend series in Colorado, scoring four total runs at Coors Field following a season-best six-game winning streak.

Mark Canha hit a solo homer in the second to give Jackson (2-2) the lead on the way to the right-hander’s first victory in exactly a month — since June 30 against Cleveland.

Jackson struck out five, gave up three hits and walked three in 5-2/3 innings.

Stephen Piscotty homered leading off the eighth and Lucroy followed his early sacrifice fly with a two-run double in the inning.

Jed Lowrie had a two-run double of his own three batters later.

Nick Martini added an RBI double, while Khris Davis also hit a sacrifice fly.

Davis added a run-scoring single in the six-run eighth.

Aledmys Diaz homered to start the ninth for Toronto.

Oakland stayed perfect against the Blue Jays this year after sweeping a four-game series in Toronto in May.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (4-8) came off the disabled list from a left glute strain and allowed four runs over four innings in his first start since July 3.