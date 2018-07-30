SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Duminy 53 leads S Africa

South Africa batsman Jean-Paul Duminy hit an unbeaten 53 as they beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first one-day international in Dambulla yesterday. Chasing 194 for victory, the visitors rode on an 86-run third-wicket partnership between Quinton de Kock (47) and skipper Faf du Plessis (47) to achieve their target in 31 overs and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya took three wickets in a match dominated by bowlers. South Afrcia’s Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi claimed four wickets each in the Sri Lanka innings.

TENNIS

Isner advances to final

Top-seeded John Isner advanced to the BB&T Atlanta Open final for the eighth time, beating fourth-seeded Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1 on Saturday. Seeking his fifth victory at Atlantic Station in the past six years, Isner faces Ryan Harrison, who ousted Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Isner beat Harrison in the final last year. Isner improved to 4-1 against Ebden, rebounding for a loss in the Australian Open. “It was tough,” Isner said. “Just like yesterday [Friday], I was able to get out early in the third set and that definitely took some pressure off. I’m very happy to be back in the final here. I need to get in the air conditioning and just rest so I could be ready for tomorrow.”

SWIMMING

Baker sets world record

Kathleen Baker set a world record in the women’s 100m backstroke at the US championships on Saturday, clocking a time of 58 seconds in Irvine, California. The 21-year-old, who won silver at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, had a sizzling first 50m and turned in 27.9 seconds before going on beat the previous mark of 58.1 seconds set by Canadian Kylie Masse.

GOLF

Ian Stanley dies

Charismatic Australian golfer Ian Stanley, who was a prolific winner on his home tour before making his mark on the European seniors circuit, has died aged 69. He had battled cancer for some time. Stanley had a successful amateur career before turning pro in 1970. He went on to win 19 times in more than 20 years on the Australasian PGA Tour and also played for seven seasons on the European Tour, winning the 1975 Martini International. Stanley joined the European Seniors tour on turning 50 and thrived, winning the 2001 Senior PGA and Senior British Open titles. He later worked as a commentator and in golf course construction. In an interview with Australian Golf Digest in May, Stanley revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer in his mid-60s when a growth was discovered in his kidneys. “Now the cancer has gone into my spine for the third time and it has come to the point where we don’t think we can beat it, but we’ve put up a good fight,” Stanley said. “Sitting around in hospital as much as I have, you tend to do a lot of reflecting. I was glad I made the effort to go out there and play again when I turned 50, because I had left a bit out there.” Stanley also encouraged young golfers to show their personality on the course. “Sport in general has lost its sense of fun,” he said. “There are no characters any more. People love watching good golf shots, but they also like to see sportsmen with a little bit of charisma.”