Waratahs improve, but semi loss shows troubles

Reuters

The New South Wales Waratahs getting overrun by an abrasive and relentless Lions side in their Super Rugby semi-final in Johannesburg would not have surprised many given the performances of the Australia-based team this year.

The Waratahs had started strongly with two early tries before the South Africa-based side got back to 19-19 by halftime and then overpowered the visitors in the second half to win 44-26 and set up a final with the Canterbury Crusaders.

The Waratahs’ run to the semi-finals was due in part to some good luck and the side’s resilience, and showed how much they have improved in 12 months after finishing 16th out of 18 teams last year with only four wins.

“In terms of the season, it’s definitely a massive improvement on last year,” flyhalf and captain Bernard Foley said of their campaign, which saw nine wins, one draw, six losses and the Australian Conference title. “Whether it was good enough? A couple of games cost us in terms of where we could have been. We could have given ourselves a better chance in the tournament, but in terms of the whole squad, everyone wanted to be better, trained hard and put the work in. And I think it showed, especially in the squad and staff.”

“They challenged us to be better,” he said of the off-field personnel.

While the Waratahs were better than last year, the semi-final reflected how inconsistent they were this season.

It was also reminiscent of a similar performance by Daryl Gibson’s side when they blasted out to a 29-0 lead against the Crusaders in Christchurch before being ground down and overhauled to be defeated 31-29.

However, the following week they demonstrated how dangerous their backs were given some space when they overwhelmed a 14-man Otago Highlanders 41-12 to snap a 40-game losing streak for Australia-based teams in matches against their New Zealand-based rivals.

The Waratahs also produced arguably the best 17 minutes of their season in the 30-23 quarter-final victory last week against the Highlanders.

Sparked by the combination of Foley and inside center Kurtley Beale, they exploited a Waisake Naholo yellow card to score three tries in the 10 minutes he was off to overturn a 23-6 deficit. They then defended resolutely after Paddy Ryan was sinbinned for the final seven minutes.

However, those minutes papered over the cracks the Highlanders had exposed with a controlled and composed performance when they dominated the forward exchanges and built scoreboard pressure.

The Lions ensured they did not repeat the Highlanders’ mistakes and were far too clinical for the Waratahs with hooker Malcolm Marx and flanker Kwagga Smith relentlessly driving their side forward.

The Lions travel to Christchurch to play the Crusaders, who will be without flanker Jordan Taufua for Saturday’s final after he broke an arm in the 19th minute of their 30-12 semi-final victory over fellow New Zealand side the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday.

Local media reported that Taufua would need surgery to repair the broken bone, which could rule him out for 12 weeks.