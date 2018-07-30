Thomas takes over Tour mantle

AFP, ESPELETTE, France

As the Tour de France champion-in-waiting, Geraint Thomas might only have celebrated his impending triumph with a “burger” and “a few beers” before the traditional victory parade around Paris, which was to happen after press time last night.

However, it is testament to an affable yet unassuming nature that the 32-year-old Welshman, a former Olympic champion in track cycling who is liked throughout the peloton, would not fully accept his “insane” achievement until he stands atop the podium in the French capital.

“It’s incredible just to be sat here with this jersey, it’s insane,” Thomas said on Saturday after a third-place finish in the penultimate stage time trial — won by Dutch rival Tom Dumoulin — virtually secured his maiden victory on the race.

“It’s just a whirlwind. It’s going to take a while to sink in,” he said.

For Thomas’ fans in Wales, the feat is just as monumental. He is the latest product of the Whitchurch High School in Cardiff — alongside former Wales and Lions rugby union captain Sam Warburton, and Real Madrid soccer star Gareth Bale — to find international sports success.

“We’re a small nation and we really get behind anyone who’s successful,” Thomas said.

With a 1 min, 51 second advantage over Dumoulin, and teammate Chris Froome set to finish on the third step of the podium, Thomas was to be celebrated as the first Welsh winner of the Tour, and the man who has made it six wins from the past seven editions for a rampant Team Sky.

“By the sounds of it, it’s gone a bit crazy back home,” said Thomas, who broke down in tears during emotional scenes at the finish line, where he was surprised by his wife, Sara. “I didn’t know my wife was here either, which made it even worse. The last time I cried is when I got married.”

If there is extra emotion, it’s because Thomas’ win has been a long time in the making.

A key helper in many of Froome’s previous six Tour wins, there was a general feeling on this race — backed by a superb win in the Criterium du Dauphine stage race and fears that Froome’s Giro d’Italia-winning efforts would soon tell — that it might be time for payback.

However, even off the bike, “G” — as Thomas is affectionately known — has earned respect throughout the unforgiving world of pro cycling.

“I went to his wedding, so I think we’re mates,” South African champion Daryl Impey told reporters.

A former teammate of Thomas and Froome at Barloworld, when the Welshman was “maybe 10kg heavier,” Impey has seen him develop from an Olympic gold medal-winning pursuit specialist into a consistently strong performer on the road.

“G’s a great guy. Even back when we rode together in Barloworld, he was always ready to bury himself for his teammates,” Impey said. “Now he’s had the opportunity, and he’s seizing it. If he rolls into Paris with the yellow jersey on his back, I’ll be stoked.”