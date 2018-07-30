Report accuses Qatar bid team of ‘black operations’

AFP, LONDON

Qatar’s team to bid for the 2022 FIFA World Cup used a secret “black operations” propaganda campaign to undermine rival bids in violation of the regulations, a British newspaper reported yesterday.

The Sunday Times report said that whistle-blower e-mails showed that the bid team paid a public relations firm, as well as former CIA agents, to disseminate “fake propaganda” concerning main rivals Australia and the US during their campaign to host the global soccer competition.

Qatar’s strategy was to recruit influential individuals to attack bids in their native countries, creating the impression that there was “zero support” to host the World Cup among the population, the Sunday Times said.

One of the criteria considered by FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, is said to be that the bids should have a strong backing from domestic populations.

Bidders are also prohibited from making “any written or oral statement of any kind, whether adverse or otherwise, about the bids or candidatures of any other member association,” according to FIFA regulations.

However, one of the leaked e-mails the Sunday Times said it obtained was sent to Qatar deputy bid leader Ali al-Thawadi, and allegedly shows that the state was aware of plots to spread “poison” against other bidders in the running before Qatar in December 2010 won the rights to host the tournament.

Such actions went as far as planning a resolution for the US Congress on the “harmful” effects of the American World Cup proposition during the week of the vote, as well as approaching and paying a US professor US$9,000 to compose a report on the economic burden the competition would present.

The Sunday Times said that the documents were leaked to the paper by a whistle-blower who worked with the Qatar bid on the World Cup campaign.

In a statement Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it “rejects each and every allegation put forward by the Sunday Times.”

“We have been thoroughly investigated and have been forthcoming with all information related to our bid, including the official investigation led by US attorney Michael Garcia,” it said. “We have strictly adhered to all FIFA’s rules and regulations for the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding process.”