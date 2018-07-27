Defending champion Isner triumphs in Atlanta opener

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia

Top-seeded John Isner on Wednesday night won in his first match since a marathon loss at Wimbledon, beating Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 6-2 in the Atlanta Open.

The 33-year-old, the defending champion at Atlantic Station who is seeking his fifth title in the event, was coming off a 6 hour, 36 minute semi-final loss to Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon semi-finals that ended with a 26-24 fifth set.

“I’m very mature now. I know what it takes to bounce back from something like that,” Isner said. “As soon as I got off the plane I worked out, actually. I have to keep my body constantly moving. Just sitting on a couch for days on end, I would have felt even worse.”

The 2.08m-tall former University of Georgia star won the Miami Open in April for his 13th ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 event victory.

He had an easy time with 19-year-old De Minaur.

“It was a pretty comprehensive win,” Isner said.

“You never know how you’re going to come out,” he said.

“This was my first match on [a] hard court since Miami, so it’s been a little bit and hadn’t practiced too much, because the focus was on resting after that long match,” he added.

Isner set up a quarter-final match against seventh-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny.

Eighth-seeded Ryan Harrison, the losing Atlanta finalist last year, advanced with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Lukas Lacko of Slovakia.

Third-seeded Chung Hyeon of South Korea beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) to set up a quarter-final against Harrison.