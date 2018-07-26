Biggest sportswear seller being sued for racial discrimination

Bloomberg

The US government is suing Fanatics Inc, the sports apparel company whose investors include the NFL and MLB, for racial discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Filed on Tuesday in a district court in Florida, the suit brought by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission centers mainly around claims by a former employee, a black man, who says he was repeatedly subjected to discrimination during his time at the company’s Jacksonville headquarters.

The accusations include a team leader using the n-word on the employee’s first day of work and other comments from colleagues and superiors such as “I’m not racist, but a lot of you [black] guys can’t read” and “Africans in Europe know their place, but not in the United States.”

Other Fanatics employees describe the workplace as racially divided, with separate treatment of white and black employees, according the lawsuit.

A former operations administrator said minorities are “treated like uneducated slave labor.”

“Fanatics is committed to treating all employees fairly and takes complaints like this very seriously,” the company said in a statement. “We deny any wrongdoing and look forward to vigorously defending these claims in court.”

Fanatics is the world’s largest seller of licensed sports merchandise. It runs the online stores for the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR and PGA Tour, among others. It also runs the online shop for most major professional US teams and has expanded its stable of apparel licensing deals with leagues like the NFL and NHL.