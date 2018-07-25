Tokyo organizers examine heat with two years to go

AFP and Reuters, TOKYO

With two years to go before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, organizers finally appear to have things under control — although serious concerns remain over Japan’s deadly summer heat.

As Tokyo staged countdown events in roasting temperatures across the Japanese capital yesterday, officials said they are firmly on track for the Games, which are to open on July 24, 2020, following a calamitous start to preparations.

However, despite fears over the searing heat and the political and financial rows that have plagued the buildup to the city’s first Olympics in more than half a century, Japan’s athletes cannot wait to compete at a home Games.

“There is an awful lot of work to do in the next two years, obviously, but I’m already getting goosebumps,” said Daiya Seto, who won swimming bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. “I’m incredibly lucky to be able to race at an Olympics in Japan — I’m determined to seize the opportunity.”

World champion climber Akiyo Noguchi vowed that nothing but the Olympic title would do for her.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of pressure as a home athlete, but all I’m thinking about is winning that gold medal,” the bouldering star said.

A successful unveiling of the Olympic mascots, dubbed Miraitowa and Someity, over the weekend built on recent momentum following a series of public relations disasters.

Tokyo has already opened its first permanent venue for the 2020 Games — a welcome boost after plans for the Olympic stadium were torn up by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe three years ago over its US$2 billion price tag.

Designs for the official Games logo were then scrapped after accusations of plagiarism, causing further embarrassment.

That was followed by more bad news in October last year, when Olympic organizers admitted that prolonged summer rain had brought high levels of bacteria to a venue earmarked for triathlon and open-water swimming.

However, with Tokyo taking steps to reduce its US$12 billion Games budget, officials claimed that they have steadied the ship.

New venues have been unveiled and the New National Stadium is already 40 percent complete.

However, with Japan gripped by a heatwave that has already claimed dozens of lives, many have questioned the wisdom of staging the Olympics at a time when temperatures regularly exceed 35°C.

When Tokyo first hosted the Games in 1964 they were held in October.

“Yes, in recent days Tokyo and Japan has been like living in a sauna every day,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Monday. “For the athletes, I am sure they are training and very healthy in their bodies, but for the spectators, who are cheering along the roadside, we cannot necessarily say they are training themselves to be very healthy.”

“So, indeed, how to deal with this heat? This is one pillar needed for the success of the 2020 Games,” she said.

Earlier this year, experts warned of the risks of heatstroke at the Games, which are to run until Aug. 9, 2020, with conditions reaching levels at which sporting activities would normally be halted in the country.

Organizers are looking at a variety of countermeasures to deal with the heat, including scheduling marathons to start at 7am.

They also want to grapple with the heat head-on using the latest technology.

“We have developed mist-spraying technologies, which are nanoparticle-sized. It is a mist spray,” Koike said. “In terms of the road, there is the heat-blocking or insulating technology. If this heat-blocking pavement is covering the asphalt then, on average, there will be a temperature suppression of 8°C.”