New Zealand retain their World Cup Sevens crown

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

New Zealand on Sunday became the first team in history to win back-to-back World Cup Sevens crowns, completing a clean sweep of titles with a 33-12 defeat of England in the final at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

New Zealand — who beat England to win the previous tournament in 2013 in Moscow — once again proved too strong England, outscoring their opponents by five tries to two.

The victory completed a golden weekend in San Francisco for New Zealand after the women’s team successfully defended their own sevens title on Saturday.

New Zealand’s men and women’s teams now hold world titles in both seven-a-side and 15-a-side versions of the game.

New Zealand joint captain Scott Curry, who missed the 2013 victory after breaking his hand shortly before the tournament, was ecstatic following the win.

“It was real disappointing for me last time, so to come to San Francisco and play the way we did, I’m just really proud,” Curry said.

Curry said the New Zealand men had taken inspiration from the women’s victory 24 hours earlier.

“We were really proud of the girls. It’s awesome to emulate what they did and go back-to-back for the first time ever,” he said. “It’s good to go home with two World Cups.”

England coach Simon Amor admitted his side had been unable to reproduce their best form in the final.

“Of course to be in a World Cup final you want to lift it, you want to be winning it,” Amor said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t play our best in the final game, we got some errors just dropped in at critical moments, but overall I loved the way we still stuck in and played some great rugby.”

England captain Tom Mitchell said the defeat was bittersweet.

“Right now I am pretty sore, and pretty gutted,” Mitchell said. “We came here expecting to be amongst it and really wanting to be world champions — that is the stuff you dream about. We were there in the final after a lot of ups and downs this season. I am super proud to get to that point, but it means it hurts more as we worked so hard to get there.”