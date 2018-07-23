SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BOXING

Usyk unifies titles

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk unified the cruiserweight division by beating Russian Murat Gassiev by a unanimous-points decision on Saturday. Despite facing a hostile crowd in Moscow, Usyk controlled the fight with his jab to add Gassiev’s IBF and WBA titles to his own WBC and WBO belts. Gassiev landed some heavy body shots when he got inside Usyk’s reach, but started to tire and the Ukrainian was utterly dominant in the later rounds as Gassiev swung wild haymakers. Usyk, a former Olympic gold medalist, holds all four major titles after just 15 professional fights, all of which he won. Gassiev dropped to 26-1. It was unclear whether Usyk plans to defend his cruiserweight titles, because he has said he is considering a move up to heavyweight.

RUGBY UNION

Lions complete final four

The South Africa-based Lions completed the Super Rugby semi-finals lineup on Saturday, beating the Argentina-based Jaguares 40-23 in Johannesburg in their quarter-final. The Lions are to host the New South Wales Waratahs in one semi-final, with the winner to go to the final against either the defending champions, the Canterbury Crusaders, or 2016 winners the Wellington Hurricanes, who meet in the other last-four matchup. The Lions overcame a slow start and were 6-0 down to the Jaguares before scoring three first-half tries and 24 unanswered points at Ellis Park. Ruan Combrinck caught a cross-kick from flyhalf and man-of-the-match Elton Jantjies and slipped through the Jaguares’ defense for the first try. Center Harold Vorster followed up his own kick and pounced on a Jaguares error for the second. Hooker Malcolm Marx intercepted and scooted 50m for the third try. The Jaguares closed the gap to four points when wing Bautista Delguy and captain Pablo Matera went over in the first eight minutes of the second half. They could not maintain the momentum. Fullback Andries Coetzee broke Delguy’s tackle to run in for the Lions’ fourth try following a drive up the middle by the Lions forwards. Jantjies, who had 20 points, kicked a late dropped-goal and a penalty to seal it.

CRICKET

S Africa headed for defeat

Sri Lanka’s battery of spinners bowled them to within five wickets of a 2-0 series sweep over South Africa as the tourists continued to struggle against the turning ball in the second and final Test yesterday. Chasing 490 to level the series, the tourists finished day 3 on 139-5 at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. Theunis de Bruyn was batting after a gallant 45 and Temba Bavuma was on 14 at the other end. Sri Lanka resumed at the start of the day on 151-3 and allowed Angelo Mathews to bat himself into form. Dimuth Karunaratne scored 85 before falling to Lungi Ngidi. Mathews made 71 before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who finished with 12 wickets in the match. Sri Lanka captain Suranga Lakmal declared on 275-5, before unleashing his three-pronged spin attack who blew away the top half of the South Africa batting line-up. Dilruwan Perera sent Dean Elgar back for 37. Rangana Herath bowled Hashim Amla with his drift and turn and Akila Dananjaya struck double blows when he dismissed Faf du Plessis (7) and Maharaj (0).