Canada win second William Jones Cup tournament in a row

Staff writer, with CNA

Canada won their second straight William Jones Cup basketball title in New Taipei City yesterday with a 99-84 win over Japan, while Taiwan Blue lost to the Philippines in the final moments of their game on Saturday and placed fifth, despite a 77-73 win against South Korea yesterday.

In other games yesterday, Iran defeated the Philippines 70-63 to leave the Ateneo de Manila University side fourth overall, while Taiwan White picked up their only win of the tournament, defeating Lithuania 91-80.

Iran placed second overall with a 7-1 record to match Canada’s, but they lost the match between the two sides earlier in the tournament.

Taiwan were close to clinching a win at the Sinjhuang Gymnasium on Saturday when Thirdy Ravena got called for a reach-in foul as Taiwan point guard Chen Ying-chun attempted a layup.

Chen sank the go-ahead free-throws that gave the home squad a 76-74 lead with 3.1 seconds left in regulation time.

However, Philippines point guard Joseph Matthew Nieto was left wide open as he made a buzzer-beating triple that sealed the game with 0.2 seconds on the clock.

Taiwan head coach Charlie Parker said he had asked Chen to intentionally miss the second free-throw to run out the clock so that the Philippines would not have a chance for a comeback.

He said there was apparently some miscommunication during the process and Chen never heard that instruction.

As head coach he would take full responsibility for the loss, Parker said.

Nieto led the Philippines with 13 points and two assists.

Taiwan’s Liu Cheng led the home team with 24 points and 10 boards to complete a double-double. He also had seven steals.