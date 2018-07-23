Shreve saves Yankees in Subway Series

AP, NEW YORK

Aroldis Chapman had flamed out, throwing three of 19 pitches for strikes and enabling the Mets to cut a four-run, ninth-inning deficit in half.

Chasen Shreve to the rescue. Yes, Chasen Shreve.

Maligned last month, Shreve entered with the bases loaded, got Devin Mesoraco to hit into a run-scoring, double-play grounder and retired Wilmer Flores on a slow roller in front of the mound.

With his second big-league save and first since August 2016, Shreve on Saturday preserved a 7-6 Subway Series victory that enabled Sonny Gray (7-7) to win consecutive starts for the first time since the Yankees acquired him last summer.

On another tumult-filled day for the last-placed Mets, closer Jeurys Familia was traded to Oakland for a pair of minor leaguers and slugging outfielder Yoenis Cespedes was out of the lineup because of body soreness, one game after returning from a two-month absence.

Cespedes said on Friday night that he might need surgery on both heels that would require an eight-to-10-month recovery.

Aaron Judge homered for the Yankees, who trailed after Michael Conforto’s second-inning solo homer, but rallied against Steven Matz (4-8) with a four-run fourth that included Didi Gregorius’ tying triple, run-scoring doubles by Miguel Andujar — aided by fan interference — and Greg Bird, and Austin Romine’s RBI single.

Christian Yelich hit a tying homer off Clayton Kershaw in a three-run sixth inning as Milwaukee snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Los Angeles.

Brewers reliever Josh Hader struck out four in two scoreless innings.

Hader’s work highlighted five shutout innings from the Milwaukee bullpen.

With a runner on, closer Corey Knebel retired Dodgers newcomer Manny Machado for his 12th save.

Keon Broxton had an RBI triple for the Brewers. Kershaw (3-5) allowed seven hits and four runs in six innings, although only one was earned. He lost for the first time since April 25, a span of eight starts.

Milwaukee rookie Corbin Burnes (1-0) picked up his first major-league win with two scoreless innings, bailing starter Chase Anderson out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the fifth.

George Springer hit a grand slam as the Astros batted around in the sixth inning and Justin Verlander ended his six-start winless streak with 11 strikeouts over six dominant innings in Houston’s 6-0 victory over Los Angeles.

Verlander (10-5) yielded five hits while getting ample support in his third win over Los Angeles already this season. He has thrown 23 consecutive scoreless innings over his past three starts at Angel Stadium, including a five-hit shutout on May 16.

Four batters after Josh Reddick homered to lead off the sixth, Springer delivered his fifth career grand slam on a full count against reliever Noe Ramirez.

Verlander had not won since June 14, despite setting career bests for strikeouts, ERA and opponents’ batting average before the break. The All-Star right-hander walked two and allowed just one runner to reach third base.

Shohei Ohtani had two doubles as the Angels (49-50) dropped below .500 for the first time since the season opener.

Nick Tropeano (3-5) pitched five innings of two-hit ball in his return from injury, but Los Angeles committed three errors and again struggled at the plate against an Astros ace.

Jonathan Lucroy singled home Matt Chapman with two outs in the 11th inning to give Oakland a 4-3 victory over San Francisco in front of the largest crowd to watch a baseball game at the Coliseum.