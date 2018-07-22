After Wimbledon, real tennis cuts to the chase

AFP, LONDON

As the dust settles at Wimbledon, the real tennis action is under way: The world’s best players of the original sport are dueling it out at the game’s spiritual home.

Real tennis, the historic forerunner of the modern sport, is still played on a few dozen courts across the globe, including at Hampton Court Palace in London.

On a court originally built in 1530 for King Henry VIII, the top players are laying chases and hitting boomerangs, giraffes and railroads — some of the sport’s quirky moves.

“It’s the best game ever. Simple,” said world champion Rob Fahey, considered the sport’s greatest player.

“It’s the beginning of everything,” the 50-year-old Australian said in the palace grounds. “The most important thing is to realize it isn’t tennis. It looks a lot like tennis, but a lot of games have derived from this, so we’ve got elements of squash and any other racquet sport you can think of. You’ve got to be a master of all trades.”

The Royal Tennis Court at Hampton Court Palace was built by kings, for kings to play on. It is the real tennis equivalent of Wimbledon’s Centre Court: the spiritual home of the game.

The Champions Trophy, disputed on the historic court and featuring the world’s top players, ends today.

It is one of the sport’s 10 tournaments earning ranking points.

Real tennis survives on fewer than 50 courts worldwide: About half are in Britain, with others in the US and a few in Australia and France.

The Royal Tennis Court is the busiest in the world, in constant use 364 days a year.

Clubs need to make their own balls, which are hard and solid, unlike lawn tennis balls.

Weighing 81g to 88g, they are comprised of crumbled wine corks, tightly wrapped in cling film and tied in twine, bound in cotton tape, then stitched into yellow felt.

“A well-made ball has to survive quite a robust game,” Royal Tennis Court head professional Nick Wood said as he finished making a ball.

The marker, a fellow pro who officiates over a match, needs quick reactions, ducking out of the way of shots.

“There is a certain amount of bravery,” Wood said. “The ball comes off the racquet at up to 160kph. It’s like an Exocet missile coming straight at you. It will break bones.”

The sport still uses wooden rackets with a small, angled head.

Lawn tennis-style graphite rackets were tried, but they were judged too powerful and “destroyed the grace and skill of the game,” Wood said.

The sport evolved as a street game played in medieval European courtyards, hence its asymmetrical layout, with what looks like a row of small shops along two sides whose windows and roofs are part of the court.

Its French name, jeu de paume, refers to the time before rackets when it was played with the open palm.

There were once 250 courts in Paris alone — there are now two in France. Rather than play in the dirty streets, the nobility had their own courts built.

Real tennis claims that several common phrases originate from the game: cut to the chase, off the wall, in the nick of time, from pillar to post and impress the gallery.

The sport declined in the 20th century as lawn tennis took over, but since the 1970s, new courts have been built and the game is growing.

Real tennis historian Lesley Ronaldson said lawn tennis was a simplified and therefore less complex sport.

“Real tennis has so much to offer,” the four-time British Open champion said. “Having to be fit, the mental game like chess and having to learn the techniques makes it altogether a fascinating game.”