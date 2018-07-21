NFL anthem policy on hold as league and union discuss

AFP, NEW YORK

The NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) on Thursday said that no new rules regarding the national anthem would be issued or enforced as they discuss how to move forward on the divisive issue.

The joint statement came after a report that the Miami Dolphins issued conduct rules indicating that players could be suspended for protesting on the field during the pre-game playing of The Star-Spangled Banner.

“The NFL and NFLPA, through recent discussions, have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue,” the league and association said in a joint statement.

“In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA’s grievance and on the NFL’s anthem policy,” it said. “No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing.”

The association this month filed a grievance against the policy approved by club owners in May, which requires players and all team personnel on the sidelines to stand during the anthem or teams would be fined.

Players have the option of staying in the locker room while the anthem is played, but the union said that the new rule was “inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights.”

The report of the Dolphins’ possible disciplinary measures added renewed urgency to the issue, although ESPN reported that “multiple sources” with the Dolphins and the NFL said the team was submitting potential policies as required by every team before training camp.

One Dolphins source told ESPN that the team had not discussed suspensions for protesting during the national anthem.

In filing the grievance, the NFLPA proposed confidential discussions with the league.

“The NFL and NFLPA reflect the great values of America, which are repeatedly demonstrated by the many players doing extraordinary work in communities across our country to promote equality, fairness and justice,” the statement said. “Our shared focus will remain on finding a solution to the anthem issue through mutual, good faith commitments, outside of litigation.”