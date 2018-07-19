Canada extend lead in New Taipei City

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Canada yesterday defeated Iran 77-67 at the Sinjhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City to remain undefeated and secure their hold on top spot at this year’s William Jones Cup.

In the final contest last night, South Korea hammered Taiwan White, the hosts’ junior squad, in a 103-84 victory.

At the midpoint of the tourney, Canada, represented by 3D Global Sports, have a perfect record with five wins, followed by South Korea with four wins, while Taiwan Blue and Iran were tied for third with three wins and one loss each.

Terry Thomas, of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, put on a stellar display for a double-double, scoring 32 points and pulling down 10 rebounds to lead Canada in their victory over Iran.

Forwards Vahid Dalirzahan and Salar Monji each scored 15 points in a losing effort, but Iran’s hopes of taking first place remain alive thanks to their robust performance and strong bench.

In the afternoon, Lithuania picked up their first win of the championship by beating Indonesia 83-68, while the Philippines, represented by Ateneo Blue Eagles, recorded their second victory by prevailing over Japan 80-74.

On Tuesday, South Korea ran rampant in a 108-87 triumph over Lithuania and Canada held off a tenacious challenge from the Philippines to win 86-78, while Indonesia overpowered Taiwan White 87-75 and Iran triumphed over Taiwan Blue, also 87-75.

Iran displayed sharp shooting from outside the arc to lead by as many as 21 points before the hosts narrowed the gap.

Iran’s Mohammad Yousof Vand recorded a double-double, scoring 30 points and securing 12 rebounds.

Forward Liu Cheng scored 15 points, captain Chen Ying-chun 13 and veteran Chou Yi-hsiang had 11 for Taiwan Blue.

Today, the Philippines are to take on Indonesia at 1pm, followed by Japan facing off with Lithuania at 3pm.

In the evening, Iran are to battle South Korea at 5pm, before Taiwan Blue challenge Canada for first place at 7pm.