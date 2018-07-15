Blue Jays win 13-7, keeping Red Sox win streak to 10

AP, BOSTON

The streak had to end sometime. Rick Porcello just did not want it to be his fault.

Justin Smoak homered and Kevin Pillar hit a two-run double as the Toronto Blue Jays chased the Boston right-hander in a five-run third inning on Friday night, beating the Red Sox 13-7 to snap their 10-game winning streak.

Pillar had four of Toronto’s 14 hits and Smoak had three, including another homer in the eighth. They drove in four runs apiece.

“This one’s completely on me,” Porcello said. “We’re playing great baseball right now. Just had a 10-game winning streak. Not going to let one game ruin that.”

Dwight Smith Jr also homered for Toronto. Jake Petricka (1-0) pitched two innings of shutout ball in relief of Ryan Borucki, who lasted just three-plus innings.

Mookie Betts had three hits, including two triples. J.D. Martinez had two hits for the Red Sox, who head into the All-Star break with the best record in baseball.

“I’ll take 10 in a row and a loss after that,” Martinez said. “I’m good if we do that the rest of the year.”

Lourdes Gurriel Jr had two hits — and two of Toronto’s four errors. Yangervis Solarte also had a pair of hits.

The Red Sox led 1-0 after one inning and posted five runs in the second to make it 6-3, getting a two-run triple off the Green Monster from Betts to take the lead.

Toronto added three in the eighth on RBI singles by Smoak and Pillar and a run-scoring double by Kendrys Morales. Smoak made it 13-7 in the eighth with his 16th homer of the season.

Indians 6, Yankees 5

Rookie Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth inning as host Cleveland held off New York.

Bieber (5-1) held the Yankees to four runs (three earned) on five hits. Three of the runs were in the fifth after the Indians built a 4-0 lead.

Cleveland closer Cody Allen opened the ninth by allowing Giancarlo Stanton’s 23rd homer and a single to Greg Bird. After rookie Miguel Andujar hit into a double play, Allen walked Neil Walker, but retired pinch hitter Didi Gregorius and notched his 19th save in 20 chances.

Pirates 7, Brewers 3

Gregory Polanco homered and rookie Nick Kingham struck out nine as Pittsburgh topped visiting Milwaukee.

Josh Bell had four hits and two RBIs, and Colin Moran had three hits and an RBI for Pittsburgh, which has won three in a row and five of six.

Brewers reliever Brandon Woodruff, recalled earlier in the day, allowed one hit in three scoreless innings and hit his first career homer. Travis Shaw also homered for Milwaukee, who have lost three straight and five of seven.

Rangers 5, Orioles 4

Ryan Rua hit a tiebreaking pinch-hit three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, leading Texas to victory at Baltimore.

The game was tied at 1 when Robinson Chirinos got a one-out single off Baltimore starter Alex Cobb (2-12). Tanner Scott came on and walked Joey Gallo.

Rua then came on to bat for Carlos Tocci and homered to left on a 1-0 pitch, a three-run shot that gave Texas a 4-1 lead. Nomar Mazara added an RBI double three batters later, which made it 5-1.

Phillies 2, Marlins 0

Jake Arrieta pitched seven scoreless innings to lead Philadelphia past host Miami.

Relievers Victor Arano and Pat Neshek (first save of the season) each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the shutout.

Arrieta allowed just three hits and three walks, striking out three. He was supported by an RBI double from Aaron Altherr, who also started a run-saving play in the sixth inning. Maikel Franco added a solo homer in the ninth.