Header puts France in Cup final

Reuters, ST PETERSBURG, Russia

Samuel Umtiti’s 51st-minute header on Tuesday sent France into the FIFA World Cup final with a ruthless 1-0 win over Belgium in an absorbing first semi-final.

Didier Deschamps’ side is on Sunday to face England or Croatia in Moscow as France look to lift the trophy for the second time following their triumph on home soil in 1998.

In an enthralling, albeit highly tactical rather than incident-packed, match, it was once again a set-piece that proved decisive with Umtiti’s near-post header from an Antoine Griezmann corner settling matters.

Having gained the lead, France showed their defensive skill to nullify the threat from Belgium’s Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne, closing out the game for a win that sent them to their second straight major tournament final, following their loss to Portugal in Euro 2016.

It had been suggested that France needed to step up a level in quality to get past Belgium and they did just that even if their disciplined, professional performance hardly set pulses racing.

However, the worrying factor for Croatia or England is that France still look to have another gear to move into.

Deschamps, coach at Euro 2016 and captain of the 1998 World Cup winners, suggested as much.

“We showed character and mentality, it was very hard for us tonight. We worked hard defensively, we needed to take advantage a bit more in the counterattacks, but congratulations to my players and my staff,” he said.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez was left frustrated by his team missing out to a set-piece goal, a familiar outcome in this tournament.

“Unfortunately for us the difference was a dead-ball situation. The game was very close, very tight, and it was going to be decided by a little bit of luck in front of goal,” he said.

Belgium took early control of the midfield with France content to sit deep and eliminate the counterattacks of Hazard and De Bruyne.

However, it was by no means a purely negative approach as France offered their own danger on the break. This was perfectly illustrated when Paul Pogba’s delivery sent Kylian Mbappe racing toward the goal and Belgium were thankful that their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was alert to snuff out the danger.

The first real opening came in the 16th minute when De Bruyne hooked the ball into the path of Hazard, whose shot was just wide of Hugo Lloris’ far post.

Hazard was dangerous again moments later when he cut in from the left and unleashed a rasping drive that clipped off the back of Raphael Varane and just over the bar.

From a Belgium corner, Toby Alderweireld tested Lloris with a smart shot on the turn, but as the half progressed, France began to create more.

Olivier Giroud flashed a header just wide and Mbappe set up Benjamin Pavard, whose low shot was kept out by the outstretched leg of Courtois.

It was a fascinating first half and all that was missing was a goal, but one came soon after the break.

From Griezmann’s corner, Umtiti beat Marouane Fellaini at the near post and powered a header home to put France ahead.

Martinez brought on Dries Merteens for Moussa Dembele in an attempt to liven up his attack, but France were focused purely on frustrating Belgium’s creative pair.

With Ngolo Kante marshalling the effort, France were on De Bruyne and Hazard like a flash, eliminating the slightest opportunity for them to probe the defense.