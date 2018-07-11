Martinez leads Red Sox in 5-0 win over Rangers

AP, BOSTON

J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 28th home run. Mookie Betts had two hits and a running catch in center field. Mitch Moreland made an over-the-shoulder grab. Even Andrew Benintendi, who is still trying to earn a spot in the All-Star Game, had a pair of hits.

The Boston Red Sox have a lineup stocked with All-Stars, and they are playing like it.

“There’s so many ways this team can win every night,” Martinez said after helping the Red Sox win their seventh straight game, 5-0 over the Texas Rangers on Monday.

“Our whole team’s been really consistent,” said Martinez, one of five Boston players named to the American League roster in next week’s All-Star Game. “You know what you’re going to get when you come to the ballpark every night.”

Martinez hit a three-run homer, Steve Pearce added a two-run shot and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 5-2/3 innings as Boston won for the 14th time in 17 games.

The Red Sox ended the day with a 2.5 game lead in the American League East — their biggest since April — over the New York Yankees, who split a doubleheader in Baltimore.

“Mookie, Benny, now it’s getting fun,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “Those guys are getting on base a lot. And J.D.’s getting pitches to hit.”

Pearce, who was last month acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays, lined a 3-2 pitch into the Monster Seats with two outs in the first inning to make it 2-0. It stayed that way until Betts and Benintendi singled to lead off the eighth and Martinez put one into the Monster Seats to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead.

That was plenty for five Red Sox pitchers, who combined on a five-hitter.

Rodriguez (11-3) held Texas hitless until Adrian Beltre singled with one out in the fourth. He allowed just three singles and three walks, striking out five.

No one made it past second base for the Rangers until Robinson Chirinos tripled to lead off the seventh, but he was stranded there when Brandon Workman struck out Joey Gallo, and then retired Delino Deshields and Elvis Andrus on groundouts.

“When you’re playing a team like this, you have to capitalize on your opportunities,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “And we didn’t do that tonight.”

Mike Minor (6-5) allowed Pearce’s homer in the first and was charged with two runs on six hits, striking out four in 5-1/3 innings for his first loss since May. The Rangers have lost five of their past seven.

“The first inning I was behind on everybody and couldn’t throw it where I wanted to,” Minor said. “I felt good. My arm felt good. I just didn’t make quality pitches early.”

In their first game since the All-Star selections were announced, the Red Sox played all three regulars who were selected to the American League roster for next week’s game in Washington: Betts, Martinez and Mitch Moreland. Closer Craig Kimbrel sat back down after Martinez’s homer; Chris Sale is scheduled to start today.

Benintendi is among those eligible for the final spot to be determined by a fan vote. He had a double, a single and struck out twice.

In Monday’s other games, it was:

‧ Yankees 10, Orioles 2

‧ Dodgers 8, Padres 2

‧ Giants 2, Cubs 1

‧ Reds 7, Indians 5

‧ Rays 10, Tigers 9

‧ Twins 3, Royals 1

‧ Athletics 2, Astros 0

‧ Pirates 6, Nationals 3

‧ Marlins 4, Brewers 3

‧ Mets 4, Phillies 3 (Game 1)

‧ Phillies 3, Mets 1 (Game 2)