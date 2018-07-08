Lakers announce Rondo, Caldwell-Pope additions

Reuters

LeBron James is not officially a Los Angeles Laker yet, but the team did announce deals for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo on Friday, the first official day free agents are permitted to sign new contracts.

Caldwell-Pope resigned on a one-year, US$12 million deal after joining the Lakers last summer on a one-year, US$18 million contract. Rondo is also on a one-year deal, worth US$9 million.

“We are excited to bring KCP back,” general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “He is a true two-way player, which is very important for our team DNA. We think he will multiply his successes from last year as we move forward with roster continuity.”

He added of Rondo: “We are thrilled to have Rajon bring his off-the-charts basketball IQ to the Lakers. He has a proven ability to play at an elite level during playoff and championship runs, and that is a highly valued skill. Rajon is also respected around the NBA as an extremely hard worker and relentless competitor and that mentality is key to how we want build our roster.”

GOLDEN STATE

The Warriors announced they have officially signed their newest big-name get, center DeMarcus Cousins. While terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the two sides reportedly agreed on a one-year contract worth US$5.3 million.

Cousins, who turns 28 next month, is recovering from a torn left Achilles tendon sustained in January, and a timetable for his return remains in question.

Before his injury, Cousins was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game through 48 games with the Pelicans, figures that have never been reached by one player in a single season in NBA history.

The Lakers were believed to be a leading suitor for Cousins, but after news of his agreement with the Warriors broke, reports surfaced that LA passed on Cousins, because they did not want to wait “until January or February for Cousins’ return from injury,” the New York Times reported.

DALLAS MAVERICKS

The Mavs avoided a repeat of history and signed center DeAndre Jordan to the reported one-year, US$23 million deal the sides agreed upon early in free agency.

Three off-seasons ago, Jordan and the Mavs agreed to a deal, but the free agent changed his mind before signing and returned to the Los Angeles Clippers.

OKLAHOMA CITY

The Thunder officially put the city at ease, announcing the signing of forward Paul George.

In his first season in Oklahoma City, George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.04 steals, second in the league.

It was long believed the Southern California native would sign with the Lakers, but decided to stay in OKC on a reported four-year, US$137 million max contract.

The team also announced the signing of Nerlens Noel to what was reported to be a two-year deal with a player option for the second year.

PHILADELPHIA

The 76ers announced the official resigning of JJ Redick and acquisition of former Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler via trade.

“Our ability to retain JJ is big for us and his obvious shooting skills are only a part of his importance to our team,” head coach Brett Brown said in a statement. “His leadership and professionalism add to the overall special package that he brings to our team, and all of this makes him incredibly valuable.”

Brown added of Chandler: “Wilson’s veteran experience in the NBA, along with his inherent skill package, makes him a tremendous acquisition for our young team. He is a modern-day player, takes tremendous pride in playing defense and his ability to shoot from the perimeter is exactly what we are looking for.”