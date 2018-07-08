Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reaches final of Indonesia Open

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday beat her Chinese rival in two straight games to advance to the women’s singles final of the BLIBLI Indonesia Open in Jakarta.

World No. 1 Tai fought off the challenge from world No. 8 He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-18 in a match that lasted just 31 minutes.

The victory brought her winning streak in major tournaments to 28, a career high.

She is next to play world No. 5 Chen Yufei of China, who defeated Sung Ji-hyun of South Korea 21-23, 21-18, 23-21 in the semi-finals.

The tournament, which has prize money of US$1.25 million, is an HSBC Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 1000 tournament, one of only three Super 1000 level tournaments this year. The other two are the China Open and the All England.