Sun, Jul 08, 2018 - Page 11　

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reaches final of Indonesia Open

Staff writer, with CNA

Tai Tzu-ying plays He Bingjiao yesterday in Jakarta.

Photo courtesy of Badminton Photo

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday beat her Chinese rival in two straight games to advance to the women’s singles final of the BLIBLI Indonesia Open in Jakarta.

World No. 1 Tai fought off the challenge from world No. 8 He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-18 in a match that lasted just 31 minutes.

The victory brought her winning streak in major tournaments to 28, a career high.

She is next to play world No. 5 Chen Yufei of China, who defeated Sung Ji-hyun of South Korea 21-23, 21-18, 23-21 in the semi-finals.

The tournament, which has prize money of US$1.25 million, is an HSBC Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 1000 tournament, one of only three Super 1000 level tournaments this year. The other two are the China Open and the All England.

