Waratahs win to ensure playoffs

AP, SYDNEY

The New South Wales Waratahs yesterday clinched first place in the Australian conference in emphatic fashion, with a 77-25 win over Japan’s Sunwolves.

The win guaranteed the Waratahs a place in the playoffs beginning in two weeks, while the Sunwolves are to finish in last place in the conference.

Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro and Alex Newsome scored two tries each for the Waratahs.

Earlier, center Ngani Laumape scored four tries as the Wellington-based Hurricanes ended a three-match losing streak with a 42-24 win over the Auckland Blues, ensuring their place in the playoffs.

After losses to the Crusaders, the Highlanders and ACT Brumbies in which their attacking game failed them, the Hurricanes reverted to a simpler style in wet conditions and scored six tries, all but one from set pieces.

“It’s been a tough few weeks, but it just shows when we hold onto the ball we can do some dangerous things, when we apply pressure at the right end of the field,” said Hurricanes captain Brad Shields, who played his 100th Super Rugby game.

Earlier, flyhalf Damian McKenzie produced an outstanding performance to guide the Chiefs to a 24-19 win over the Brumbies, sealing a place in the playoffs.

The Chiefs led 17-0 at halftime and 24-5 with 15 minutes remaining, but had to hold out against a strong late rally from the Brumbies, who were playing to keep their slim playoffs chance alive.

The Chiefs’ fourth straight win over the Brumbies lifted them onto level terms in the New Zealand conference with the Hurricanes, who they are to meet in next weekend’s last regular-season round.