Crusaders victory ensures playoff home advantage

AP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand

Defending champions the Crusaders yesterday sealed first place on the Super Rugby table by beating the Highlanders 45-22.

Tries immediately before and after halftime helped the Crusaders to their 13th win in 15 matches at the start of the penultimate regular-season round, ensuring that they are to enjoy home advantage throughout the eight-team playoffs.

Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett also became the first Super Rugby player to clock 200 appearances.

“It’s always tough after the break [for June tests], but it’s been good this week to get everyone back together and to get back to our way,” Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock said.

In yesterday’s other game, the Queensland Reds beat the Melbourne Rebels 37-23 after leading 24-17 at halftime.

The result means the New South Wales Waratahs can clinch first place in the Australian conference with a win today over Japan’s Sunwolves.

The Crusaders made an explosive beginning, scoring from their first extended possession, but the first half was relatively close until they scored two minutes after the halftime hooter to take a 25-17 lead into the break.

They scored again three minutes into the second half to make their lead safe at 32-17.

From the kickoff, the Crusaders held the ball through 18 phases before scoring through George Bridge.

The Highlanders managed to close within a point at 18-17 with a try to fullback and captain Ben Smith, but the Crusaders were too strong and remain favorites to claim the title.